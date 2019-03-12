Kolkata: One dead, two injured in blast at illegal firecracker factory

One person was killed and two others seriously injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas on Sunday.

Advertising

As per police sources, those injured have been admitted to MR Bangur hospital. The deceased has been identified as Anup Dalui (33).

“The explosion took place inside an illegal cracker manufacturing factory. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and after two hours the fire was brought under control,” said an official.

The factory had a lot of explosive material stocked inside. There were drums full of crackers and crude bombs, sources claimed. A forensic team has collected samples to identify the nature of the explosion.

“One was crushed under the asbestos sheet after the explosion and died. While two other workers who were sleeping inside managed to rush outside but received serious injuries,” said an official. As per police sources, the other two persons – Nimai Barman and Khokan Barman – are critically injured and are undergoing treatment. Police will be recording their statement soon.

Advertising

Police sources said factory owner who is a local person have been detained following the incident.