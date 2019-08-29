Kolkata: Nurses protest against decision to phase out general nursing course

A state-level nurses’ organisation protested near the gate of NRS Hospital and Medical College in Kolkata on Wednesday against the Indian Nursing Council’s decision to phase out the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course.

Advertising

Besides, the association, Nurses Unity, also alleged discrimination in pay scale of the state government in all nursing sections.

A delegation submitted a memorandum to CM Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna, after which the protest was withdrawn.

“How can they just abolish a course, which has been there since years. We are against the decision and have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” said Parbati Pal, secretary of Nurses Unity.