Nurse on night duty found dead inside toilet at Kolkata’s NRS Hospital

The nurse was on night duty at a High Dependency Unit at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. (File Photo)

A 30-year-old nurse was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a toilet at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata late on Wednesday night.

The nurse, who was on duty in a High Dependency Unit at the government hospital, had begun her night shift at 8 pm. Around 10.20 pm, she went to the toilet and did not return. Her colleagues called her but received no response, the police said. The toilet door was bolted from inside, and when she failed to open it, two hospital staff broke it open and found her lying on the floor, the police added.

“She was immediately shifted for medical treatment, where the attending doctor examined her and declared her dead,” a senior Kolkata police official said.