Nurse on night duty found dead inside toilet at Kolkata’s NRS Hospital

A police official said that there were no visible marks of injury on the nurse and no suicide note was found. The police are awaiting the post-mortem results to determine the cause of death.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataAug 13, 2026 01:43 PM IST
Kolkata NRS hospital nurse deathThe nurse was on night duty at a High Dependency Unit at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. (File Photo)
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A 30-year-old nurse was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a toilet at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata late on Wednesday night.

The nurse, who was on duty in a High Dependency Unit at the government hospital, had begun her night shift at 8 pm. Around 10.20 pm, she went to the toilet and did not return. Her colleagues called her but received no response, the police said. The toilet door was bolted from inside, and when she failed to open it, two hospital staff broke it open and found her lying on the floor, the police added.

“She was immediately shifted for medical treatment, where the attending doctor examined her and declared her dead,” a senior Kolkata police official said.

The NRS police outpost was immediately informed, following which the Entally police station was alerted. Officials from the local police station and the homicide team rushed to the hospital.

“Upon thorough checking of the scene, no visible marks of injury and no suicide note were found. Post-mortem examination and inquest will be conducted to ascertain the actual cause of death,” the official added.

Sources said the nurse had married in March and was living with her husband in Dum Dum.

West Bengal Health Minister Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay also visited the hospital on Thursday.

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The incident has raised fresh concerns over safety and security across West Bengal’s medical facilities. Following the RG Kar Hospital case in 2024, where a female trainee doctor was raped and murdered, the state government had announced a series of measures to strengthen surveillance and security in government hospitals.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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