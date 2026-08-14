Initial probe suggests drug overdose in NRS nurse’s death; police suspect foul play

The investigation into the mysterious death of 30-year-old nurse at Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital, Rupali Barman, has taken a turn with preliminary post-mortem findings suggesting a possible drug overdose. Police, however, are awaiting detailed toxicology and forensic reports to establish the cause of death.

Rupali Barman, a nurse at NRS, was on night duty at the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the Gynaecology Department on Wednesday when she went to the hospital washroom after completing a round of patient care. When she did not return for some time, her colleagues went looking for her. The washroom was locked from inside and staff members broke open the door to find Barman unconscious. Doctors later declared her dead.

According to hospital sources, her eyes, fingernails and part of her tongue had turned bluish, indicating severe oxygen deprivation called cyanosis. Injection marks were also reportedly found on her hand. Police recovered syringes, medication containers and other material from the washroom, which have been sent for forensic examination.

The post-mortem was conducted at Calcutta Medical College following a request from Barman’s family. Preliminary findings indicate the possibility of an overdose, but police said the definitive cause of death would be known only after toxicology, pathology and other forensic reports.

With no visible external injuries or suicide note reported so far, Kolkata Police are examining multiple possibilities, including accidental overdose, suicide and foul play. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage and other evidence to determine how the drugs were obtained and whether they were administered by Barman herself or by someone else.

The hospital has meanwhile formed an eight-member committee to inquire into the death. The committee began questioning hospital employees on Friday and has been asked to submit its report to the state Health Education Department within a week. The inquiry will also examine the source of the medication and whether any hospital protocols were breached. Barman’s family said she had recently been making arrangements to buy a flat in Kolkata.

Her father, Arjun Chandra Barman, a resident of Patashpur in Purba Medinipur, said his daughter had visited the family about 15 days ago seeking financial help to buy a flat.

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“My daughter visited us 15 days ago asking for financial help to purchase a flat. We withdrew Rs 2 lakh from the bank and gave it to her. I last spoke with her on Monday. We have no idea what happened. She never had disputes with anyone,” he said.

Barman had been legally married to Rahul Das, an employee of a private firm, for three years. The couple held a formal social ceremony in March this year. Das said he last spoke to his wife at around 7.45 pm on Wednesday, before she began her night shift. He also requested that the post-mortem be conducted outside NRS Hospital.

Meanwhile, the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) has demanded a judicial inquiry into Barman’s death. In a statement, AIUTUC state secretary Ashok Das said the incident raised questions about the safety and working conditions of healthcare workers in state-run hospitals.

Referring to the 2024 rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Das alleged that concerns over a “threat culture” inside hospitals had not been adequately addressed.

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AIUTUC demanded that a judicial inquiry establish the circumstances and cause of Barman’s death, and that its findings be made public.

For now, police and the hospital administration are awaiting forensic findings to determine what happened inside the washroom and whether the death was the result of an overdose or another cause. Barman’s family has appealed to the state government for an impartial and transparent investigation.

(With PTI inputs)