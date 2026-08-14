Initial probe suggests drug overdose in NRS nurse’s death; police suspect foul play

The investigation into the mysterious death of 30-year-old nurse at Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital, Rupali Barman, has taken a turn with preliminary post-mortem findings suggesting a possible drug overdose. Police, however, are awaiting detailed toxicology and forensic reports to establish the cause of death.
Rupali Barman, a nurse at NRS, was on night duty at the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the Gynaecology Department on Wednesday when she went to the hospital washroom after completing a round of patient care. When she did not return for some time, her colleagues went looking for her. The washroom was locked from inside and staff members broke open the door to find Barman unconscious. Doctors later declared her dead.
According to hospital sources, her eyes, fingernails and part of her tongue had turned bluish, indicating severe oxygen deprivation called cyanosis. Injection marks were also reportedly found on her hand. Police recovered syringes, medication containers and other material from the washroom, which have been sent for forensic examination.
The post-mortem was conducted at Calcutta Medical College following a request from Barman’s family. Preliminary findings indicate the possibility of an overdose, but police said the definitive cause of death would be known only after toxicology, pathology and other forensic reports.
With no visible external injuries or suicide note reported so far, Kolkata Police are examining multiple possibilities, including accidental overdose, suicide and foul play. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage and other evidence to determine how the drugs were obtained and whether they were administered by Barman herself or by someone else.
The hospital has meanwhile formed an eight-member committee to inquire into the death. The committee began questioning hospital employees on Friday and has been asked to submit its report to the state Health Education Department within a week. The inquiry will also examine the source of the medication and whether any hospital protocols were breached. Barman’s family said she had recently been making arrangements to buy a flat in Kolkata.
Her father, Arjun Chandra Barman, a resident of Patashpur in Purba Medinipur, said his daughter had visited the family about 15 days ago seeking financial help to buy a flat.
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“My daughter visited us 15 days ago asking for financial help to purchase a flat. We withdrew Rs 2 lakh from the bank and gave it to her. I last spoke with her on Monday. We have no idea what happened. She never had disputes with anyone,” he said.
Barman had been legally married to Rahul Das, an employee of a private firm, for three years. The couple held a formal social ceremony in March this year. Das said he last spoke to his wife at around 7.45 pm on Wednesday, before she began her night shift. He also requested that the post-mortem be conducted outside NRS Hospital.
Meanwhile, the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) has demanded a judicial inquiry into Barman’s death. In a statement, AIUTUC state secretary Ashok Das said the incident raised questions about the safety and working conditions of healthcare workers in state-run hospitals.
Referring to the 2024 rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Das alleged that concerns over a “threat culture” inside hospitals had not been adequately addressed.
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AIUTUC demanded that a judicial inquiry establish the circumstances and cause of Barman’s death, and that its findings be made public.
For now, police and the hospital administration are awaiting forensic findings to determine what happened inside the washroom and whether the death was the result of an overdose or another cause. Barman’s family has appealed to the state government for an impartial and transparent investigation.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More