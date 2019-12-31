Kolkata: NRC necessary to drive out illegal Muslim immigrants, says BJP chief Dilip Ghosh yet again

“Indian Muslims need not worry. Only Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh will have to leave the country. So, NRC is necessary to drive them out,” he said at a rally in support of the CAA at Baruipur in North 24 Parganas. (File/Express Photo: Partha Paul) “Indian Muslims need not worry. Only Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh will have to leave the country. So, NRC is necessary to drive them out,” he said at a rally in support of the CAA at Baruipur in North 24 Parganas. (File/Express Photo: Partha Paul)

Reiterating that Indian Muslims have nothing to worry about the new citizenship law, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday once again said that National Register of Citizens (NRC) was necessary to drive out illegal Muslim immigrants from the country.

Ghosh also accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of supporting those who carried out violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to secure her vote bank.

“Indian Muslims need not worry. Only Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh will have to leave the country. So, NRC is necessary to drive them out,” he said at a rally in support of the CAA at Baruipur in North 24 Parganas.

He alleged the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been using the Muslims as its “political tool”. “The Mamata Banerjee government has done nothing for the Muslims in West Bengal. They have become poor during the TMC rule. They have been betrayed and used as a political tool. Muslims in the BJP-ruled states are better off,” he said.

“Despite being an elected leader who took an oath of the Constitution, Mamata Banerjee is opposing a law, which was passed in Parliament. She is supporting the people who destroyed public properties in the name of protests. She is doing this to secure her vote bank,” he said.

Earlier, his convoy had met with protests by the TMC supporters on its way to Baruipur.

Ghosh also attended a party meeting in Kolkata, where the leadership decided to to launch a massive campaign in favour of the CAA. Sources said they will conduct door-to-door visits to make people aware about the new citizenship law.

