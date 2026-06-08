Tremors felt in Kolkata, North Bengal districts as earthquake 5.8 magnitude hits Bhutan

Initial reports from the West Bengal Disaster Management Department and civic authorities indicated no immediate reports of casualties or significant structural damage in the state. Officials are monitoting the situation closely.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Jun 8, 2026 09:48 AM IST
earthquakeTremors were felt in Kolkata, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Darjeeling at 11 pm and lasted for a few seconds.
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North Bengal and various parts of the state felt tremors after an earthquake struck neighbouring Bhutan on Sunday night.

According to national centre for seismology, earthquake of magnitude: 5.8 took place at 11.6 pm in Bhutan region with ‘Latitude: 27.627 N Longitude: 89.660 E Depth: 26 Km’

Tremors were felt in Kolkata, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Darjeeling at 11 pm and lasted for a few seconds.

While the earthquake shook various parts of Bengal, initial reports from the West Bengal Disaster Management Department and civic authorities indicated no immediate reports of casualties or significant structural damage in the state. Officials are monitoting the situation closely.

On February 27, tremors were felt in Kolkata and parts of Bengal as magnitude 5.5 earthquake on the Richter Scale struck southwestern Bangladesh near Jessore/Khulna at 13:52 local time (07:52 UTC), (about 102 km east-northeast of Kolkata)

The tremors caused panic among residents across the state, prompting many to rush out of buildings and onto the streets. In densely populated areas like Kolkata and its surrounding districts, people abandoned their homes and workplaces, gathering in open spaces as a safety precaution.

Some roads in Kolkata developed cracks and caved in following the earthquake.

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Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

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