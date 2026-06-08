Tremors felt in Kolkata, North Bengal districts as earthquake 5.8 magnitude hits Bhutan

Tremors were felt in Kolkata, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Darjeeling at 11 pm and lasted for a few seconds.

North Bengal and various parts of the state felt tremors after an earthquake struck neighbouring Bhutan on Sunday night.

According to national centre for seismology, earthquake of magnitude: 5.8 took place at 11.6 pm in Bhutan region with ‘Latitude: 27.627 N Longitude: 89.660 E Depth: 26 Km’

Tremors were felt in Kolkata, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Darjeeling at 11 pm and lasted for a few seconds.

While the earthquake shook various parts of Bengal, initial reports from the West Bengal Disaster Management Department and civic authorities indicated no immediate reports of casualties or significant structural damage in the state. Officials are monitoting the situation closely.