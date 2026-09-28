Man held for harassing woman at nightclub of five-star hotel in Kolkata

According to police, the incident took place at 2am when the woman and her friends were allegedly physically assaulted and subjected to abusive language by the accused and his associates.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataSep 28, 2026 06:20 AM IST
Man held for harassing woman at nightclub of 5-star hotel in KolkataThe accused, identified as Mohammad Rafe Azim, was arrested from his residence in the Beniapukur police station area, they said. (File Photo)
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A 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly physically assaulting a 20-year-old woman and using obscene language at the nightclub of a five-star hotel along the EM Bypass in Kolkata, police said.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Rafe Azim, was arrested from his residence in the Beniapukur police station area, they said.

According to police, the incident took place at 2am when the woman and her friends were allegedly physically assaulted and subjected to abusive language by the accused and his associates.

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Pragati Maidan Police Station registered a case under section 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) and 54 (abetment of offence ) under the BNS.

“The woman had gone to the nightclub with some friends, and around 2 am, a man and some others accompanying him allegedly blocked their way. He also physically assaulted her and used obscene language. Thereafter, he fled the spot,” the complainant alleged, police said.

“After the FIR was registered, the police team traced the accused and arrested him from Tiljala, under Beniapukur police station area, on Sunday. Probe is underway,” additional CP crime Kunal Agarwal said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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