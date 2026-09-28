Man held for harassing woman at nightclub of five-star hotel in Kolkata

The accused, identified as Mohammad Rafe Azim, was arrested from his residence in the Beniapukur police station area, they said. (File Photo)

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly physically assaulting a 20-year-old woman and using obscene language at the nightclub of a five-star hotel along the EM Bypass in Kolkata, police said.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Rafe Azim, was arrested from his residence in the Beniapukur police station area, they said.

According to police, the incident took place at 2am when the woman and her friends were allegedly physically assaulted and subjected to abusive language by the accused and his associates.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Pragati Maidan Police Station registered a case under section 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) and 54 (abetment of offence ) under the BNS.