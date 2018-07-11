Kolkata: Nigerian woman held at airport for ‘smuggling drugs in private parts’

Officials said the woman could be an active member of an international drug racket. (Representational Image) Officials said the woman could be an active member of an international drug racket. (Representational Image)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested a 30-year-old Nigerian woman at the Kolkata airport for possession of drugs, which she had allegedly hidden in her private parts. “At around 9.20 pm, the NCB’s zonal unit intercepted a Nigerian woman at the Kolkata airport. We had prior information and were present there when she landed…20 blots of LSD and 12 grams of cocaine were seized from her possession,” said NCB director Dilip Srivastava.

The woman, who was coming from Mumbai by a Jet Airways flight, was detained soon after she landed at 8.50 pm. Sources said she confessed that she had hidden some drugs in her private parts. She was then taken to the washroom by a lady constable and allegedly removed a 12 gm cocaine tablet. She also claimed that she had hidden more such tablets and complained of lower abdominal pain, after which she was taken to a private hospital, sources added.

“We did an ultrasound, X-ray and CT scan. We found some wrappers inside her vagina but no capsule. There are chances that it might have gotten diluted,” said a doctor at the hospital. Officials said the woman could be an active member of an international drug racket. “We had earlier arrested a Nigerian for supplying drugs and she belongs to the same group,” said Srivastava. NCB officials also checked her passport and found that she had been extending her stay in India on different grounds. Sources said she had initially come on a student visa, and then converted to a business visa. Her present visa is valid till January 2019 and she had been staying in Mumbai for the last four years.

In January, the NCB had arrested another Nigerian national in possession of 170 gms of cocaine worth Rs 1 crore. As per preliminary investigation, the accused, James Kevin Edward, was found involved in smuggling drugs across several cities in India including Kolkata, sources said. The accused had claimed that the cocaine was brought to India while concealed in “surgically-created body cavities”. The drugs were then sold to customers and local peddlers in different cities.

In July last year, Charles Ozimba, also a Nigerian, was arrested with huge consignments of cocaine by the Narcotics Cell of the Detective Department (DD) of Kolkata Police.

