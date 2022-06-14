Kolkata: NGO launches online locator for LGBTQ+ friendly doctors, counsellors

June 14, 2022 8:33:28 am
Varta Trust, a gender and sexuality-themed non-profit organisation based in Kolkata, has recently launched its Pan-India Online Locator on queer-friendly resources, in collaboration with Grindr for Equality, Los Angeles and SAATHII, Chennai.
Launched on June 4, the locator has features that allow searching for services by state, city /town, nature of service as well as the different queer community sub-sections served by the service providers. For example, a user will be able to locate service providers that specifically serve, say, transgender men or Hijras or gay men living with HIV.
Varta Trust underlines how important it is for any individual to not feel ashamed or sorry for what they are or what choices they make.
“Anti-discrimination for queer individuals across inter-nationality is the aim of Varta”, said Pawan Dhall, Varta’s website editor. Varta also promotes citizen journalism and advocacy, with their latest work being economic inclusion.
“We have set up a mentoring forum in eastern and north eastern India for people who are looking for jobs, skill
development, higher education and entrepreneurship”, Dhall said.
With inclusivity and equality as its aim, the Varta Trust has been working with a team of 26 individuals.
