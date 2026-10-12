Lost temper over child’s crying, Kolkata teacher allegedly threw him to floor

Authorities at the Kolkata school said they sacked the teacher after the incident.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 12, 2026 03:29 PM IST
Kolkata school teacher arrested, New Alipore child assault case, two-year-old boy injured Kolkata, Kolkata pre-nursery school incident, teacher accused of assaulting child, Kolkata school child safety, Sunanda Pal arrested, two-year-old boy suffers leg fracture, child abuse in school Kolkata, Juvenile Justice Act child cruelty, Kolkata teacher assault case, New Alipore school incident, Children’s Commission Kolkata, classroom CCTV investigation, INdian express newsThe Kolkata police arrested the teacher Sunday. Representative Image/File Photo)
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A two-year-old boy returned home from a pre-nursery school in Kolkata’s New Alipore Friday with severe pain in his right leg. When he told his mother what had happened, his parents rushed him to a hospital, where doctors confirmed a fracture.

The parents subsequently alleged that a teacher had picked up their child and thrown him to the floor because he was crying.

According to police sources, the teacher, Sunanda Pal, was arrested Sunday following a complaint by the child’s parents. They said the teacher lost her temper when the child began crying and, in a fit of rage, picked him up and threw him to the ground.

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School authorities said they had sacked the teacher after the incident. The matter has also been referred to the Children’s Commission.

The police have registered a case under provisions relating to voluntarily causing grievous hurt and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act concerning cruelty to a child.

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“The accused has been arrested, and the investigation is on,” a senior police officer said.

The police are examining CCTV footage from the classroom on the day of the incident and will record statements from school authorities as part of the investigation.

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The incident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of young children in classrooms, where they depend on teachers and caregivers for their care and protection.

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Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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