Lost temper over child’s crying, Kolkata teacher allegedly threw him to floor

A two-year-old boy returned home from a pre-nursery school in Kolkata’s New Alipore Friday with severe pain in his right leg. When he told his mother what had happened, his parents rushed him to a hospital, where doctors confirmed a fracture.

The parents subsequently alleged that a teacher had picked up their child and thrown him to the floor because he was crying.

According to police sources, the teacher, Sunanda Pal, was arrested Sunday following a complaint by the child’s parents. They said the teacher lost her temper when the child began crying and, in a fit of rage, picked him up and threw him to the ground.