2 more held over Kolkata NEET protest violence; police parade accused barefoot

The violence broke out during a protest march from Sealdah to Dorina Crossing. (Express Photo by Ravik Bhattacharya)

The Kolkata police on Monday arrested two more people over the NEET protest violence, even as they paraded the 14 accused arrested earlier and reconstructed the crime scene. The accused were made to walk barefoot in Bermuda shorts.

Each of the paraded accused narrated what happened during the protest on Friday, from where they had come, and what they did afterwards.

The police identified the two accused who were the last to be arrested as Wakar Azam from Karaya and Javed Akhtar from Nadia. Neither of them is a student, the police said.

The violence broke out during a protest march from Sealdah to Dorina Crossing, and journalists and police personnel were allegedly targeted. According to sources, the investigators are examining CCTV footage from the scene, media videos, eyewitness statements, and digital evidence. The police believe the reconstruction of the incident will help clarify the role of the accused and provide important clues.