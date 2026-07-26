‘TMC-linked’ man among 14 arrested over violence at Kolkata NEET protest

People marched to demand the scrapping of the National Education Policy, accountability for the National Testing Agency, and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The Kolkata police have arrested 14 people in connection with the violence against police and journalists during Friday’s protest in Dharmatala over the NEET question paper leak.

“None of them is a student. They are all troublemakers who were present at the CJP rally yesterday and engaged in vandalism,” a police officer said on Saturday about the arrested people.

However, the police added that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) clarified via email that none of the arrested men was associated with the movement.

The police officer further said that police caught two of the accused—Md Azad and Md Afroz—on the Durgapur Expressway near Andal while they tried to flee West Bengal.