Kolkata: NCB busts international drug racket, three held

The seized drugs include Nitrazepam, Tramadol, Clonazepam, Lorazepam, Alprazolam, Zolfresh/Zolpidem and Stilnoct. These are sold in India as prescription medication. (Representational Image) The seized drugs include Nitrazepam, Tramadol, Clonazepam, Lorazepam, Alprazolam, Zolfresh/Zolpidem and Stilnoct. These are sold in India as prescription medication. (Representational Image)

The Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Kolkata zonal unit, in a joint operation with the Delhi NCB, has busted an international drug racket being operated from Kolkata.

A call centre in Poddar Nagar was raided over two days, starting Tuesday, and controlled drugs meant for illegal export to US and Canada were seized, said sources. Investigations have revealed that the racket was functioning under the guise of a call centre. The NCB seized more than 3,000 tablets of six types of psychotropic substances and arrested three persons. Officials said the drugs were supplied abroad through courier and in return, the accused would make a profit of 200 times the cost of each order.

The accused were identified as Ganesh Pun, a resident of Greenfield, Maheshtalla, Sunil Agarwal of Shyamnagar and Clement Philips of South Kolkata. Ganesh was arrested on Monday while Agarwal and Philip were arrested on Wednesday. Philips is the owner of the call centre — Dream Advent Services.

“We seized 3,161 tablets of psychotropic substances. We have sealed the call centre and documents, computer, hard disk etc. were also seized,” said Dilip Srivastava, NCB zonal director.

The seized drugs include Nitrazepam, Tramadol, Clonazepam, Lorazepam, Alprazolam, Zolfresh/Zolpidem and Stilnoct. These are sold in India as prescription medication.

“This racket has been going on for the last 6 years. It is basically internet pharmacy which they use illegally to earn money. The offence comes under the ambit of the NDPS Act,” said an official.

“The drugs were provided by local vendors and retailers of Kolkata. They were being sent to the USA and Canada through post and courier. The cost of the drugs in the black market is about Rs 10-15 lakh,” said Srivastava.

Call centre used to make drug deals

Clement Philips would get orders through his call centre employees and pass the order details to Ganesh Pun. Ganesh would inform Sunil Agarwal, one of the suppliers, who would then pack the drugs as per order and sent them for delivery. Sources said Philips had hired 6-7 employers as diallers for his call centre.

“Call centre employees were given incentives as per the number of orders they got. All employees were fluent in English and their salary would vary between Rs 10,000 to Rs 65,000,” said an official.

The call centre had two shifts. In the morning, a different set of employees were providing support to private offices and the racket operated during the night shift.

“We have questioned the employees. They claim they had no knowledge about the intention of their owner and legal implications of what they were doing,” said an official.

Sources said that Ganesh was once a dialler for Phillip. Investigating officials suspect that at least 5-6 call centres are indulged in supplying medicines to foreign countries illegally from India.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App