Kolkata: Nadia man arrested for ‘sexually exploiting’ woman

A Nadia resident who allegedly sexually exploited a woman and threatened to upload her private photographs on Facebook was arrested Wednesday.

The accused — identified as Sonu Rai — was produced in a Sealdah court, which remanded him to 14 days’ police custody.

Sources said the woman had accepted a friend request sent to her by the accused on Facebook in January, after which the two would often chat with each other. Rai allegedly forced her to meet him after threatening her that he would make the photos public if she refused. He was nabbed from Gujarat, where he allegedly used to work, and was brought to Kolkata Tuesday on transit remand.

Sources said that the accused came to meet the woman several times between February and October, during which he would extort money from her. He had allegedly also recorded some videos of her from their first meeting, said police.

“The victim has alleged that the accused sexually exploited her multiple times and also extorted money by blackmailing her, after which she filed a complaint,” said a police officer.