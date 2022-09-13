Nabanna Abhiyan Live: BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Locket Chatterjee detained

Nabanna Abhiyan rally Live: The West Bengal police action against BJP workers trying to reach Kolkata for Nabanna Abhiyan (march to secretariat), one of the party’s biggest campaigns since its 2021 poll defeat, continued on Tuesday morning, with thousands of party workers arrested or detained in several districts. Several BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Locket Chatterjee, Taapshi Mondol and Dibankar Gharami were detained.

Police stopped BJP workers’ vehicles in many places such as Haldia and Nandigram. As per the BJP’s plan, rallies from three points will try to reach Nabanna, the state secretariat. Adhikari was set to lead a rally from Satraganchi, while party state chief Sukanta Majumdar is to lead one from Howrah Maidan. Former state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh will lead workers from College Street. The last time the state BJP carried out such a large-scale campaign was in 2020.

Police deployed at Kolkata and Howrah diverted traffic from many central Kolkata roads from early morning. The Howrah bridge, the Second Hoogly bridge and Esplanade were barricaded to prevent the BJP worker’s movement. Adhikari criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, “Mamata Police is on a war footing, trying to crush a democratic political event. The barricade of steel raised at Santragachi symbolizes her anxiety & timidity. Remember this @MamataOfficial, no wall can stand up to the ‘wave of democracy’, it would be breached sooner than later,” the former Trinamool leader tweeted.