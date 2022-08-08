Kolkata museum firing: CISF jawan who shot colleague dead sent to police custody

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) head constable who allegedly opened fire at his senior colleagues at Kolkata’s Indian Museum on Saturday evening, killing an assistant sub-inspector and injuring an assistant commandant-rank officer, was sent to 14-day police custody on Sunday.

While ASI Ranjit Kumar Sarangi died on spot in the firing by head constable Akshay Kumar Mishra, assistant commandant Suvir Ghosh sustained minor bullet injuries. Ghosh was discharged from hospital on Sunday.

Akshay Mishra fired indiscriminately nearly 15 rounds with an AK-47 rifle on the museum premises in Kids Street around 6:30 pm, officials said.

A team of officials of the Kolkata Police and the Disaster Management led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rupesh Kumar disarmed Akshay Mishra. CISF Inspector General (South East) Sudhir Kumar had also reached the spot appealing to the jawan to surrender.

Akshay was taken to the Lalbazar police station where he was interrogated by senior officials.

“The Bankshall court Chief Metropolitan Magistrate has sent him to police custody till August 21. The Kolkata Police’s homicide wing has taken over the case,” a senior police officer said.

Prima facie, it seemed to be an incident of targeted firing, the police claimed. “Revenge is likely to be the motive behind the murder but it is too early to ascertain the exact cause now. The accused is being questioned,” said a senior Kolkata Police official.

Also, a team of forensic officials inspected the crime scene on Sunday and collected samples. The vehicles and spots with bullets were marked by the forensic team.

Meanwhile, the preliminary post-mortem of the body of ASI Ranjit Kumar Sarangi indicated that he received at least five bullet injuries.

“Of the five bullet injuries found on his body, one each was on the head and chest, leading to Sarangi’s death,” said a doctor at SSKM Hospital where the post-mortem was conducted.

The paramilitary officials on Sunday received Saranagi’s body that will be sent to his native place in neighbouring Odisha, officials said.

The police said the incident could have been deadlier had it taken place during visiting hours in the day.

The museum is under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture. The CISF took over the security of the museum in December 2019.

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saugata Roy said, “It is a very unfortunate incident. It’s quite worrisome in the manner the paramilitary jawan opened fire. But the way the Kolkata Police handled the operation is commendable.”