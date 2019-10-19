Kolkata murder case: Woman last seen with victim questioned

A day after lodging a murder case in the death of Nimta resident Debanjan Das, police interrogated the woman who was with him on the fateful night of October 7, while a forensic team collected samples from his car on Friday. Das’s call records are also being verified.

Police sources said two rounds of bullets were fired on Das. His post-mortem report revealed that he had bullet injuries on the right side of the neck and elbow, following which the police initiated a murder case on Thursday.

The forensic team said there was no mark of bullet penetration on the window of the car, which meant they were open when the incident took place. “Secondly if Das was on the driver’s seat and received bullet injuries on the right side of his body, the murderers must have shot him from outside. The nature of injury shows he was shot from a close range,” said a police officer.

“We are probing the case from all possible angles,” said a senior police officer.

Arun Das, the deceased’s father, said that he was going around with the woman for the last two-three months, due to which he had received threats from another man. “I suspect their involvement in the case and want police to do a thorough investigation, even though it has already been delayed,” said the deceased’s father.

Police initiated a murder case 10 days after Das’s car crash on October 7. Barrackpore Commissioner of Police Manoj Verma on Thursday went to Nimta police station and took a quick look at the car and later gave instructions to start a murder case.

Das, a resident of Daga Colony in North 24 Parganas district’s Nimta, was returning home after dropping a woman on the night of Navami when he was killed. His car had crashed against a lamp post near rail gate No. 5 in Birati on the northern fringes of kolkata.

Initially, police considered it to be a road accident case. The family claimed they told the police to lodge a murder case, but the police said they didn’t receive any written complaint from them.