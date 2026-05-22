Kolkata Municipal Corporation session canceled, Trinamool councillors hold ‘protest session’

A day after Municipal Commissioner Smita Pandey canceled the scheduled session of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillors led by KMC Chairperson Mala Roy held a ‘protest session’ at the Councillors’ club room in the KMC headquarters on Friday.

According to KMC sources, Pandey expressed her displeasure at allegedly not being informed about the session and replaced KMC secretary Swapan Kumar Kundu with Kishore Kumar Biswas, who was previously the deputy secretary of Bardhaman Zila Parishad.

Reacting to the development, Roy said, “Everything was done without informing me about the cancellation of the session. It is compulsory to hold a session once a month. Otherwise, a constitutional crisis will arise. If necessary, I will talk to the municipal minister. I will send a letter.”