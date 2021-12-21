TMC set to sweep KMC polls, BJP relegated to third place

The TMC is all set to make a clean sweep in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election on Tuesday with its candidates leading in 133 wards out of the 144. The Left Front is a distant second with the party leading in four wards while the BJP, which emerged as the main Opposition party in West Bengal after Assembly polls, is at the third position with its candidates leading in three wards. The Congress is leading in two seats while independent candidates are leading in two seats.

Results in some of the wards have already been declared in favour of TMC candidates. TMC heavyweight candidates Debasish Kumar (ward 85), Tarak Singh (ward 118), Mala Roy (ward 88) and others have been declared as winners.

So far the TMC has received a massive 74.2 per cent vote share. The CPM, surprisingly, have got a better vote share (9.1 per cent) than the BJP (8 per cent).

The KMC election on Sunday was marred by violence with parties in Opposition in the state — the BJP, Congress and the CPM — complaining that polling agents were driven out of booths, candidates were beaten up, and booths were rigged by workers of the Trinamool Congress. In three areas, crude bombs were hurled, leaving three injured. About 64 per cent polling was recorded during the day while more than 200 people were arrested by the police.

The BJP, CPM and Congress on Monday staged separate protests in the city demanding fresh elections to the civic body. The BJP and CPM, on the other hand, have moved Calcutta High Court with a similar demand. The case will be heard on December 23.