‘Public address systems to warn of high tide at Ganga banks’

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Saturday decided to put up public address systems in all Ganga river banks in the city to warn people of high tides and other hazards.

“The public address system and siren will make people aware of an incoming high tide. This will help hundreds of people who visit the ghats (banks) and take bath in the Ganges. We have also decided to put up Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras for proper surveillance,” said a KMC source, adding every year number of people lose their lives due to sudden high tides.

According to the KMC officials, the CCTV cameras will also help track anti-social elements or accidents in the banks. ens

River Traffic Police is expected to alert police stations about high tides, but due to lack of coordination many a times they fail.

Besides, the KMC has decided to install lights near statues of eminent personalities at the banks and surrounding areas. For instance, a memorial of Rabindranath Tagore adjacent to Nimtala ghat will have proper lighting and sound displays. Laser lighting will be there at the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Shyambazar.