Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections: Polling begins in 144 wards

Polling commenced in all the 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) at 7 on Sunday morning, amid tight security arrangements.

Voting is being held at 4,959 polling booths and will continue till 5 PM on Sunday. The counting of votes will take place on December 21.

The ruling Trinamool Congress is fighting to retain the civic board for the third consecutive term, while the BJP will contest CPI(M) to secure the second position. Meanwhile, the CPM and Congress, which fought together in the Assembly polls and didn’t win a single seat, may enjoy an edge over the BJP here because of the traditional support for the two parties at the grass-roots level, especially in cities and towns.

Poll panel says all in place for free and fair election

State Election Commission Secretary Nilanjan Sandilya said that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure free and fair elections.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has laid down strict rules for all political parties as well as the police to ensure that the polls are conducted in a “free and fair” manner, warning of stern action if the rules are violated.

As part of the SEC’s strategy, 1,139 booths of the city have been identified as ‘sensitive’ in 16 boroughs of Kolkata municipality area, police sources said. A total of 4,959 polling booths have been set up in 144 wards of the state capital. The most number of sensitive booths are in borough number seven: 250 booths.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has directed the SEC to install closed circuit cameras in all booths in Kolkata.

According to the commission, all political figures, along with state or central government security guards are barred from standing outside polling booths. Police officials have been directed to take action against any miscreants.

23,000 police personnel deployed

Heightening security across the city, the Kolkata police has deployed around 23,000 personnel for Sunday’s elections, PTI reported.

Officers of the force have been visiting hotels and guest houses in the metropolis to keep a tab on the number of guests who have checked-in and those due to arrive in the next two days, a senior police officer told the news agency.