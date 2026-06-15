Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections to be held by December 7: CM Suvendu Adhikari

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) would be held by December 7 this year, signalling the BJP government’s intent to restore an elected civic board days after dissolving the TMC-controlled body following Mayor Firhad Hakim’s resignation.

The announcement came during the launch of “Swachhatake Swagat”, a city-wide cleanliness drive undertaken ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Kolkata later this month for an International Yoga Day event at Red Road.

“There was an impasse in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation after the mayor’s resignation. So the government gave three days to constitute a new board. Since they could not form it, the government dissolved the board and appointed an administrator. By December 7, through elections, the civic body will be handed over to elected representatives. In a democracy, the people have the last word. Giving respect and dignity to the people is the responsibility of any elected government. The government is in favour of conducting the election only after carrying out delimitation of wards,” Adhikari said.