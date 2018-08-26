Kolkata, Mumbai release least toxic emissions among 6 mega cities: CSE

A study undertaken by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) to assess emissions and air quality in 14 cities across the country has concluded that Kolkata releases the least emissions per trip made by a commuter. Bhopal recorded the lowest overall emissions among the cities studied. According to the report — ‘The Urban Commute’ — Kolkata and Mumbai emit the least among India’s six mega cities because of the wide use of public transport. The study ranks 14 cities on the basis of emissions of heat-trapping carbon dioxide and toxic pollutants like particulate matter and nitrogen oxides, as well as energy guzzled through urban commuting. The 14 cities studied are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad (mega cities); and Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kochi, Bhopal, Vijayawada and Chandigarh (metropolitan cities).

While Kolkata ranks sixth among the 14 cities in overall emissions, it wins among the six mega cities and does better than even some metropolitan cities like Pune and Ahmedabad.

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director (research and advocacy), CSE, said, “This review has become necessary as greenhouse gas emissions from transport — though the third highest currently among all sectors — has recorded the steepest increase. This is also responsible for health-damaging toxic exposure…”

“Though Kolkata generates the third highest volume of trips due to its large population, it still has the lowest average trip length for different modes because of compact urban form. The average distance travelled by different modes in Kolkata is lowest among all mega cities. Kolkata also has the lowest vehicle stock among the mega cities and second highest share of public transport. Its public transport culture, compact city design, high street density, short travel distances and restricted availability of land for roads and parking are among the good practices…,’’ says the report.

Despite Kolkata’s performance in the study, CSE has warned that the situation is nevertheless grim. According to the 2008 Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) of Kolkata, around 70 per cent of the city’s 18 million inhabitants suffer from respiratory problems such as asthma and lung cancer, says the report. “These issues are caused by pollution from the chaotic transport sector. Studies carried out by the Chittaranjan National Cancer Research Institute have found that more than 60 per cent children in Kolkata have lung function impairments compared to 24 per cent in cleaner areas…,’’ it adds.

“Compared to other cities, use of personal vehicles has remained much lower in Kolkata. In fact, for every 1,000 people in Kolkata, there are only 35 cars — this is quite low as compared to other metro cities,” says the report.

