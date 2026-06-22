10-day traffic diversions, vehicular curbs across Kolkata for Muharram

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Written by Antoreep Das
In view of Muharram, the Kolkata police have issued a notification outlining massive vehicular restrictions and route diversions across major arterial thoroughfares in the city for 10 days.
The regulations, effective from the first day of Muharram, June 17, to the tenth day of the month, June 26, aim to prevent public inconvenience and ensure the smooth conduct of religious observances.
According to an executive order issued under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Calcutta Police Act, all categories of vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be regulated or restricted depending on the movement of various Muharram processions.
Curbs on commercial goods vehicles
To avoid congestion on arterial roads, the police have mapped out specialised windows for goods vehicles. All types of goods vehicles will face strict restrictions from 4 pm on June 25 until 5 am on June 27, or until the processions end, whichever is earlier. Essential commodities—including vehicles exclusively carrying LPG cylinders, oxygen, petroleum, lubricants, medicines, vegetables, fruits, fish, and milk—have been exempted from this curb. Additionally, vehicle parking has been completely banned along all the pre-notified roads and stretches designated for the processions during their movement.
Central and North Kolkata corridors
Major processions like the Alam and Mughal processions will severely alter traffic around Jorasanko, Burrabazar, and Canning Street. On June 24, the Mughal procession starting at 2.30 pm from Portuguese Church Street will cross busy intersections, including Brabourne Road, Canning Street, College Street, and Lalbazar Street. On June 26, a massive procession starting at 8 am from Burrabazar will see traffic routed via the Sealdah Flyover onto Beliaghata Main Road, prompting a suspension of vehicular flow from 7.30 am onwards.
South and port areas
The historic Oudh Family processions will heavily impact the Garden Reach, Metiabruz, and Circular Garden Reach (CGR) Road zones. Traffic will be regulated progressively from 3 pm onwards on the first day, and will see complete road closures along Garden Reach Road on June 26 from 8.30 am as the procession moves back from Sibtanabad Imambara to the Oudh Family Burial Ground.
East and southeast zones
Eastern quadrants, including Park Circus, Beckbagan, and Moulali, are expected to experience congestion. On June 25, traffic along critical routes—such as from Ripon Street toward Wellesley Square and from Harshi Street toward the Sealdah Flyover and Moulali Darga—will be entirely shut down 30 minutes before the processions start.
Public transport and auto diversions
Users of public transport should plan ahead as fixed-route services face alignment updates. On June 25, tram services along Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road and Elliot Road will remain restricted from 2 pm until the dispersal of the crowds. Autorickshaws operating on these routes will also be actively diverted via AJC Bose Road toward auxiliary feeder roads.
The traffic department has empowered on-duty personnel to temporarily suspend, restrict, or divert traffic from any arterial or feeder road at a moment’s notice to ensure safety. Citizens have been advised to check real-time updates before scheduling travel across the city.
Antoreep Das is an intern with The Indian Express, Kolkata.
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