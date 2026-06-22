10-day traffic diversions, vehicular curbs across Kolkata for Muharram

All vehicles and pedestrian traffic will be regulated or restricted depending on the movement of Muharram processions. (File Photo)

Written by Antoreep Das

In view of Muharram, the Kolkata police have issued a notification outlining massive vehicular restrictions and route diversions across major arterial thoroughfares in the city for 10 days.

The regulations, effective from the first day of Muharram, June 17, to the tenth day of the month, June 26, aim to prevent public inconvenience and ensure the smooth conduct of religious observances.

According to an executive order issued under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Calcutta Police Act, all categories of vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be regulated or restricted depending on the movement of various Muharram processions.