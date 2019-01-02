Kolkata: After hundreds pay respects, filmmaker Mrinal Sen cremated

Legendary filmmaker and pioneer of new wave cinema in India, Mrinal Sen, was cremated on Tuesday in the presence of eminent film personalities, politicians and his admirers.

Sen, 95, had passed away on Sunday after suffering a heart attack while in his residence in Bhowanipore area of Kolkata. His body, which had been in a mortuary, was kept at Deshapriya Park for some time to allow people to pay their respects. A procession was then taken towards Keoratala crematorium, where his last rites were performed at around 4.30 pm.

“He never wanted his body to be placed in Rabindra Sadan or elsewhere after his death. He didn’t like the idea of people greeting his body with wreaths. It was against his taste. He wanted his funeral to be a low-key affair. Today is a sad day that he is no more. Every time I used to return to the US from Kolkata, I would think that I might not see him again as he was so old. Sadly, this time it has come true,” said Kunal, his son.

Actor-director Anjan Dutt, who was cast by Sen in Chaalchitra in 1981, actor Ranjit Mallick, who made a debut in Bengali cinema with Sen’s Interview, legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s son and director Sandip Ray, Sen’s favourite actor Sreela Majumder, veteran actor Madhabi Mukhopadhyay, director Aparna Sen, filmmaker Nandita Das, director Tarun Majumdar, poet Shankha Ghosh and actor Prosenjit Chatterjee were among those who attended the last rites.

Sandip Ray said Sen’s movies must once again be shown in big screens and be preserved. “We can pay a fitting tribute to him by once again screening his movies on the big screen. We have another duty, which is to protect his films and preserve them for future generations,” he said.

Among the politicians present were CPM leaders Mohammad Salim, Biman Bose, Sujan Chakraborty and actor-turned-BJP leader Roopa Ganguly. “People like him wanted the society to progress. He was a free thinker,” said Bose.