Kolkata mountaineer part of women’s skiing team for expedition to South Pole

Kolkata mountaineer part of skiing team to South pole. (Represenational) Kolkata mountaineer part of skiing team to South pole. (Represenational)

A Kolkata-Based mountaineer and model, and an architect from Mumbai are part of a six-woman global team set to go on a skiing expedition to the South Pole this December.

Kolevent, a Kolkata-based agency, will be sending Madhabilata Mitra from Kolkata and Tanvi Buch, an architect and photographer from Mumbai to join the team. Named ‘Polar Maidens’, the team will comprise women from different parts of the world.

During an event in Kolkata, Madhabilata told The Indian Express, “I am a trained mountaineer and recently underwent rescue training to avoid any difficult situation during rock climbing and mountaineering”.

The team will have members of age ranging from 24 -74 years. Tanvi, the youngest member, said, “I am trying to tone myself so that I am fit enough to survive in that situation… I am sure we will complete the journey”.

If successful, Madhabilata and Tanvi will be the first two Indian women to ski the last degree to the South Pole. The team will be led by Guinness World Record holding explorer Janice Meek. The other three members are from Canada, UK and Ireland.

“From September 1 to 9, they will be trained in Scotland. After that they will go to London and return to India. In the mid-December they are likely to begin their journey”, said Ankita Mitra Director of Kolevent.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App