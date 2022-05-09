Kolkata: Mother of dead BJP worker says he had received death threats

Two days after a 26-year-old BJP worker was found hanging in Cossipore in north Kolkata, his mother on Sunday said that her son had received death threats hours before his death.

“I had heard someone saying, ‘we will kill you and no one will even find your body’. Someone was heard saying so outside our house but I don’t know who the person was,” Arjun Chaurasia’s mother Laxmi told mediapersons on Sunday.

Arjun’s brother, Anand, said that an unidentified car was parked in the vicinity of the house on the night of the incident. “The car was seen at 4 am on Friday. No one knows whose vehicle it was. I have told the police about it. They have assured us that they are examining the CCTV footage of the nearby area and would let us know if any substantial thing is found,” Anand said.

Arjun’s body was found hanging on Friday inside an abandoned railway quarters building, nearly 100 metres away from his home. He worked at a Burrabazar factory.

Police, meanwhile, have not confirmed whether Arjun died by suicide or was killed.

A team of the homicide section of the Kolkata Police examined the spot from where his body was found using a 3D laser scanner.

A forensic team has already collected samples from the spot.

“It is too early to ascertain the cause of death,” said an official of Kolkata Police.

Police have installed CCTV cameras in and around Chaurasia’s house and set up a police outpost to keep a check on the movement of people, prevent tampering of evidence and provide security to his family members.

Following the Calcutta High Court’s order, a postmortem was conducted at the Eastern Command Hospital here on Saturday in the presence of Chief Judicial Magistrate of South 24 Parganas district and Chaurasia’s family members. The entire process was videographed.

The BJP’s youth wing has been holding rallies over the past two days in various parts of the state over Chaurasia’s deaths. On Sunday, BJP’s Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul and around 200 BJYM workers assembled outside a police outpost in Hirapur area and demanded immediate punishment for those responsible for Chaurasia’s death.