Kolkata most hit by dengue; over 3,500 cases reported till October-end

Dengue cases continue to rise in West Bengal with the state recording 532 new infections on Thursday. More than 40,000 dengue cases have been confirmed in this season, and nearly 50 people have died of dengue.

On Wednesday, 974 tests out of 5,710 dengue were positive. A day before (Tuesday), a total of 5,727 tests were conducted, of which 877 were positive. On October 24, the state recorded 823 new dengue cases.

“In Kolkata, we have found a record rise in the number of dengue cases. Things are not at all good regarding dengue cases in Kolkata as well as in other neighbouring densely populated areas. On an average 800-900 cases are tested positive for dengue daily which is a record in itself,” a senior official from the state health department said, adding that the government is keeping a close eye on the situation.

A 22-year-old woman, who was suffering from dengue, died within a day of giving birth at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. Guriya Rajak of Bhabanipur died of dengue on Wednesday. Last week, a teacher died in a private hospital in Salt Lake.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

Data released by the state Health Department showed that out of the 596 dengue cases reported from the entire metropolitan area in the past seven days, south Kolkata accounted for 512 (86%).

A Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official said two boroughs covering the areas of Kasba, Jadavpur and Tollygunge in the south have logged the most number of dengue infections this year.

Kolkata has seen over 3,500 dengue cases till the last week of October, and almost half of those were reported in the last two weeks, the official said. “Bansdroni, Naktala, parts of Garia apart from Bhowanipore, Alipore and Chetla (all in south Kolkata) are witnessing a surge in the number of infections this year,” another KMC official said.

Advertisement

An official said that some areas in the northern part of the metropolis, including Dumdum, Belghachia, Cossipore. Kankurgachi, Phoolbagan, Beliaghata and Narkeldanga have been earmarked as ‘dengue hot spots’.

According to experts, two new serotypes have been identified this time – dengue 2 and dengue 3. Out of 400 samples sent by the health department, nearly 37% were found to be dengue 3 variant, while 27% were of dengue 2 variant.

A section of doctors has blamed unplanned urbanisation, along with the weather for the rise in dengue cases.

Advertisement

According to senior KMC officials, dengue cases rise during monsoons in July, but due to shifts in rainfall patterns, especially this year when Kolkata saw rains in September, the dengue cases increased in September and October. As per the KMC, the city reported 4,004 dengue infections between January and the second week of October. —With PTI