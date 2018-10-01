Kolkata: Month after fire, Priya Cinema will soon be back in business

Priya Cinema will soon start screening movies, more than a month after fire broke out in its premises. Speaking to The Indian Express, Arijit Dutta, owner of the Priya Entertainments, said, “Yesterday, I received a letter from the fire department. They found everything okay. After the fire incident, on the advice of fire officials, additional fire installations were done. Now I believe Priya is the only single screen which is so well-equipped with fire equipment.”

During their inspection, authorities at the fire department had found shortcomings in the theatre’s safety measures. In a notice, the department had asked the owners to install sprinklers and smoke detectors in the auditorium in order to get a ‘no-objection’ certificate.

Smoke detectors, beam detector, heat detector, different alarm systems, dry powder transformation, sprinklers were then installed in the theatre. Sources said the theatre is expected to screen a movie on October 9.

The fire had broken out during a late-night show in the theatre in the first week of August. No casualties were reported. Cinema-goers had escaped after smoke filled the auditorium at around 10.15 pm.

Four members of Dutta’s family and a staff member were trapped on the roof, but were evacuated safely by fire brigade personnel.

“There will be no compromise on any of the guidelines and regulations on fire safety. We have inspected and submitted the report to concerned authority,” said another official.

