Kolkata momo warehouse fire: SIT formed as BJP targets TMC govt

The West Bengal Police Saturday formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the cause of the fire at a warehouse in Kolkata’s Anandpur in which the death toll has risen to 25.

According to senior police officers, the SIT will be led by the superintendent of police of the Baruipur police district. Police sources further stated that two additional superintendents of the Baruipur police district, the inspector-in-charge of the local Narendrapur police station, and the existing investigating officer in the matter will also be part of the SIT.

“Three people have been arrested in the matter and are being interrogated by the investigating officials. The SIT will now investigate the matter and file the chargesheet. The team will meet regularly to monitor the progress in the case,” said a senior officer of the Baruipur police district.