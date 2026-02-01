The West Bengal Police Saturday formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the cause of the fire at a warehouse in Kolkata’s Anandpur in which the death toll has risen to 25.
According to senior police officers, the SIT will be led by the superintendent of police of the Baruipur police district. Police sources further stated that two additional superintendents of the Baruipur police district, the inspector-in-charge of the local Narendrapur police station, and the existing investigating officer in the matter will also be part of the SIT.
“Three people have been arrested in the matter and are being interrogated by the investigating officials. The SIT will now investigate the matter and file the chargesheet. The team will meet regularly to monitor the progress in the case,” said a senior officer of the Baruipur police district.
The fire broke out around 3 am on January 26 at a warehouse under the jurisdiction of Narendrapur police station. The warehouse belonged to a well-known momos company, Wow! Momo, and was packed with soft drinks and dry food packets.
According to police sources, the state fire services department and forensic team have submitted their preliminary report on the incident. The report indicates that the fire did not start from the Wow Momo factory, but rather from the adjacent Pushpanjali decorator’s warehouse.
Questioning why the owner of Wow! Momo has not yet been arrested, Shah said, “Twenty-five people died, and 27 are missing. The momo factory owner is close to whom? With whom did he go abroad? Till now why has the momo factory owner not been arrested?”
“I want to ask if these were infiltrators, would her (Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee) reaction be the same. I demand that those responsible for this be put behind bars. There was no no-objections certificate (NOC), and godowns were built on a wetland. Why was the godown locked? people were burnt alive,” he said.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More