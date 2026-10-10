Kolkata model held in extortion case as police probe 11 ‘false rape complaints’

What began as a probe into a rape complaint against a Kolkata dentist has turned into a case of alleged extortion by a 31-year-old model and television actor. Police said that they have identified 10 rape and sexual harassment complaints lodged by her against 13 other people since 2024. The alleged victims of extortion include doctors, film directors and a national-level table tennis player.

During the investigation, police said five of the 11 complaints were filed in 2026.

The first case of alleged extortion was filed by the dentist’s wife leading to the arrest of the model-actor on September 18. She is currently in 14-day judicial custody after her bail plea was rejected on October 6.

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Rubbishing the allegations, Tirthankar Roy, the lawyer representing the model-actor said, “She lodged a complaint against a doctor. He was taken into custody and the police filed a chargesheet. As far as I know, as a mark of retaliation, the doctor’s wife filed a counter-complaint with the court where she alleged her husband was a victim of extortion, following which the model was arrested. This is a ridiculous complaint.”

A dentist’s complaint, and what followed

The dentist’s wife approached the court alleging her husband had been falsely implicated in a rape case.

The model was arrested on charges registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to extortion by threat and criminal conspiracy, following a petition under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to the complaint, the woman, who had earlier been a patient of the dentist, allegedly began harassing and threatening him from December 2025 and demanded money. She allegedly threatened to implicate him in false cases if he failed to meet her demands.

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A senior Kolkata Police officer said the investigation has revealed what “appeared to be a pattern”.

“She has two cases of extortion against her filed by aggrieved parties against whom she has allegedly lodged false rape cases. It has been learnt that she has till date filed 11 such alleged false cases of rape and sexual harassment against about 14 persons. Further investigation is being carried out,” the officer said.

The dentist said, “She asked me out stating that she will find me more clients. I met her but the clients did not turn up.” he alleged.

He said that she subsequently began asking him to send her items through delivery apps and later demanded gifts and money. He claimed she told him she had political connections and threatened to file a case against him.

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“I was scared and sent her things, including protein powder, green tea, cigarettes and dinner. She also took Rs 40,000 from me,” he said.

He said he approached the police station on January 29 this year, on his lawyer’s advice, to lodge a complaint against the model but was told the matter did not fall under its jurisdiction. He then emailed the complaint to the police.

“On January 31, I approached the police station to lodge a complaint. Police told me that a rape complaint has been filed against me. I was arrested,” he said.

Prasenjit Sen, the dentist’s lawyer said, “The matter was heard by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore court on October 6. In the extortion case involving a doctor, the woman got bail. But in another case of extortion, she has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.”

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11 complaints across Kolkata

Police said the model had filed 11 complaints of rape and sexual harrasment across several police stations in Kolkata. The cases invoked provisions of the BNS and IPC relating to rape, outraging the modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement and other offences.

Police said further investigation was underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the complaints and the alleged extortion.

Table tennis player’s account

Another alleged victim of extortion, a national-level table tennis player told The Indian Express that he first connected with the woman on Facebook in 2019 and they remained in intermittent contact.

He alleged that the model later began demanding gifts and financial assistance. He also dismissed her allegation in the rape case that they had been in a live-in relationship from 2020 to 2025.

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“In 2025 around February or March, she used to constantly ask me to send her gifts and money for protein powder,” he said.

He alleged that she became hostile after he refused to meet her demands. He said he received a call from the police in May informing him that she had filed a rape complaint alleging that he had sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage.

“I was in Europe for a match on May 18 when I got the call. I had to immediately take anticipatory bail,” he said, adding this case affected his sporting career.

Legal assistance

Nandini Bhattacharya of the Men’s Rights Forum said the organisation was providing legal assistance to some of the alleged victims.

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“This is not a new trend. But she has taken it to an extreme level. For attention and money she destroyed the lives of so many people. But we are happy that Kolkata Police did a commendable job. More of her victims have started coming up. We are providing legal help to her victims,” she said.