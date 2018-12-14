Kolkata: Mob ‘vandalises’ hospital after death of 4-yr-old girl

A mob vandalised a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday following the death of a four-year-old girl, which led to heated arguments between her relatives and hospital staff.

Sources said the incident occurred at the Institute of Child Health in Karaya area at around 5.45 am, when Sana Sazzad (4) was declared dead. She had been admitted at around 2.45 am.

“Some of her neighbours and relatives got into heated arguments with hospital staff. Then a scuffle took place. They alleged that the hospital didn’t ensure proper treatment. They damaged furniture, three computers and a glass pane. The officer-in-charge of Karaya police station, with reinforcements from Lalbazar, intervened and controlled the situation,” said a police officer.

Sources said the mob also vandalised the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

Sazzad was allegedly suffering from a fever starting Tuesday, but her family first took her to a tantric instead of a doctor, claimed sources. She was rushed to a hospital after she started vomiting and could not breathe properly.

“She was then admitted in the hospital and after half an hour of treatment, she again vomited and doctors had to put her on ventilation,” said a hospital official. Hospital authorities denied any negligence on their part.

“As per the complaint lodged by hospital authorities, a case has been registered at the local police station,” said the police officer.