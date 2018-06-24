Kolkata: Misti hub to open in New Town

The hub is likely to attract a lot of tourists because of it’s proximity to airport and top hotels in the city, an official said. The hub is likely to attract a lot of tourists because of it’s proximity to airport and top hotels in the city, an official said.

The city is all set to get a “misti hub” at New Town where popular sweet-makers in the city will set up shops. It will be inaugurated on July 5. “A brain child of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the hub has been implemented by HIDCO. There are going to be10 outlets. Besides, a special counter will be there where specialties from various districts will be put on display. We will inaugurate it on July 5,” chairman of Hidco and additional chief secretary Debasis Sen told The Sunday Express.

Some of the popular brands that will set up outlets include Nalin Chandra Das, Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick, Ganguram, Banchharam’s, KC Das, Hindustan Sweets and Gupta brothers. The hub is likely to attract a lot of tourists because of it’s proximity to airport and top hotels in the city, an official said.

