Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Kolkata: Misti hub to open in New Town

Some of the popular brands that will set up outlets include Nalin Chandra Das, Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick, Ganguram, Banchharam’s, KC Das, Hindustan Sweets and Gupta brothers.

Written by SWEETY KUMARI | Kolkata | Updated: June 24, 2018 4:39:26 am
The hub is likely to attract a lot of tourists because of it’s proximity to airport and top hotels in the city, an official said. The hub is likely to attract a lot of tourists because of it’s proximity to airport and top hotels in the city, an official said.

The city is all set to get a “misti hub” at New Town where popular sweet-makers in the city will set up shops. It will be inaugurated on July 5. “A brain child of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the hub has been implemented by HIDCO. There are going to be10 outlets. Besides, a special counter will be there where specialties from various districts will be put on display. We will inaugurate it on July 5,” chairman of Hidco and additional chief secretary Debasis Sen told The Sunday Express.

Some of the popular brands that will set up outlets include Nalin Chandra Das, Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick, Ganguram, Banchharam’s, KC Das, Hindustan Sweets and Gupta brothers. The hub is likely to attract a lot of tourists because of it’s proximity to airport and top hotels in the city, an official said.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now