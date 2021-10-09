Kolkata: Minor among two absconders detained by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday held two more absconding people, including one minor, in a case related to alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal’s Nadia district. A court sent the minor among the two to remand home while the man, identified as Rajendra Sharma, was remanded to police custody for four days.

Last month, the CBI had arrested another absconder in the case in Pune, Maharashtra. Fifteen people are accused of breaking into the complainant’s house with daggers, tube-well pipes, iron rods, and firearms. They allegedly ransacked the house and dragged out the complainant’s husband. One of them shot him in the head, according to investigators. He was taken to Shaktinagar District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The local police registered the case on June 14. But on August 19, the Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to investigate all cases of heinous crimes such as rape, murder and attempted murder reported in the aftermath of the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2. The central agency registered the case on August 25 and filed a charge sheet in the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Nadia on September 10. With the latest arrests, at least 14 of the accused have now been caught.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Friday filed a chargesheet in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of Haldia in Purba Medinipur district against three men accused of causing grievous injuries to the complainant’s uncle who later died. The three were identified as Sk Mijanur, Sk Fatenur alias Fateh and Sk Emdadul Islam.

The CBI had registered the case on August 30, taking over from the state police. The victim was initially hospitalised in Nandigram and was later shifted to PG Hospital in Kolkata where he died.