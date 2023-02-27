Kolkata Metro’s crucial Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch ready for opening

The crucial Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch of Kolkata Metro is ready to be opened and sources indicate the railway ministry is trying to get Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it, considering the stretch will be a major milestone in the city’s Metro map.

The approximately five-kilometre stretch in south Kolkata, part of the Orange line or Line 6 along the arterial Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, will connect with Line 1 or North-South Blue line at Kavi Subhash, formerly known as New Garia, and enable seamless transfer of passengers between the two corridors.

Other reads | 3 of family found dead in Kolkata apartment

With this, the country’s first Metro system, which was opened in 1984, has quickly expanded to around 50 km over the past one year, with more stretches in the offing.

This week, Kolkata Metro officials said that its Green line (East-West corridor) will be operational by October 2023, completing India’s first underwater (subaqueous tunnel) rail tunnel under the Hooghly river in a record 66 days. The tunnel enables the corridor to connect Howrah station complex on the Western bank of the Hooghly to Armenian Ghat on the Eastern bank. The tunnel will be a 520-metre-long rail system, 13 metres below the river bed, Kolkata Metro said.

“Once commissioned, Howrah metro station will be one of the deepest Metro stations in the world at 30 metres below the ground,” a Kolkata Metro spokesperson said.

Part of Green line was made operational last year, from Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah station, over a stretch of 9.3 km. The entire 16.5 km East-West corridor between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector-V will connect Sealdah and Howrah railway stations, the two busiest railway stations in India, and provide an interchange point with the North-South corridor (Blue line) at Esplanade.