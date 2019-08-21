Packed Kolkata Metro train completes entire journey with door open

A technical glitch forced a packed metro rake to run during rush hours in Kolkata with one of its doors open on Wednesday. The metro covered the entire north to south stretch of Kolkata with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel guarding the door. ফের মেট্রোয় বিপত্তি, দরজা খোলা রেখেই ছুটল ট্রেন

The incident occurred at 10.24 am when the metro completed its journey from Dum Dum station in north Kolkata to Kavi Subhash, crossing 22 stations in the way, with a door in one of its coaches open.

“There was a technical glitch in one of the doors of a coach. It was ensured that the door was guarded by an RPF constable, a loco inspector and another official. The train successfully completed its run,” PTI quoted a Railway spokesperson as saying.

The official further said suspending operation of the train would have caused inconvenience to passengers as the incident happened during peak hours. “We could have immediately sent the metro rake to a car shed but doing so would have hampered the services during the peak office hours. So, we ran the train and ensured the safety of the passengers. The door has been fixed now,” the spokesperson said.

In the past few months, several incidents of technical problems have been reported in Kolkata Metro. Last month, a 66-year-old man was killed after his hand got stuck in a Metro train door and was dragged for nearly 60 metres as the train started moving.

The incident took place at Park Street Metro Station. When the brakes were applied, four metro coaches had already entered the tunnel, leading to Sajal Kumar Kanjilal, death by electrocution.

After the incident, a team of senior railway safety officials examined the ‘Medha’ rake whose doors shut on him leading to the tragedy. The inspecting team asked Metro officials to install convex mirrors so that the motorman gets the full view of the platform.