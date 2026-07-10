Kolkata Metro achieves Purple Line tunnel breakthrough at Victoria station

A massive TBM Durga piercing through the final barrier at maidan Victoria Memorial, as the underground cavern erupted with the ecstatic chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ from jubilant engineers and project workers. (Express photo/Special Arrangement)

Written by Subhosree Modak

A major milestone was etched into the history of the Kolkata Metro Railway on Friday as the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) ‘Durga’ successfully made a breakthrough at the under-construction Victoria Metro station around 10.30 am.

This engineering triumph marks the flawless completion of the first phase of underground tunneling on the up-line facing Park Street along the Joka to Esplanade Metro line, also known as the Purple Line.

As the massive 90-metre-long, 650-tonne machine blew up the soil and pierced through the final barrier into the open reception shaft, the underground cavern erupted with the ecstatic chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ from jubilant engineers and project workers.