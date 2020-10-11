scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 11, 2020
Top news

Kolkata Metro services disrupted as woman attempts suicide at Belgachia station

This was the first suicide attempt in Kolkata Metro since the resumption of services following suspension due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the official said.

By: PTI | Kolkata | October 11, 2020 2:38:32 pm
kolkata metro service delayed, kolkata metro suicide, Belgachia station suicide, kolkata Belgachia metro suicide, kolkata city newsMetro services were disrupted from 11.35 am to 12.20 pm.

Kolkata Metro services on the North-South line were disrupted for 45 minutes on Sunday after a woman attempted suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Belgachia station, a Metro official said.

Metro services were disrupted from 11.35 am to 12.20 pm, she said.

This was the first suicide attempt in Kolkata Metro since the resumption of services following suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the official said.

The woman was admitted to a nearby hospital, she added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 11: Latest News

Advertisement