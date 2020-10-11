Kolkata Metro services disrupted as woman attempts suicide at Belgachia station

Metro services were disrupted from 11.35 am to 12.20 pm.

Kolkata Metro services on the North-South line were disrupted for 45 minutes on Sunday after a woman attempted suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Belgachia station, a Metro official said.

Metro services were disrupted from 11.35 am to 12.20 pm, she said.

This was the first suicide attempt in Kolkata Metro since the resumption of services following suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the official said.

The woman was admitted to a nearby hospital, she added.

