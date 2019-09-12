Kolkata metro services disrupted after man attempts suicide at Belgachia station

Metro services in Kolkata remained disrupted for nearly an hour after a man in his 20s attempted suicide at Belgachia station on Thursday morning. This is the third such incident that has taken place inside a metro station since Monday.

The victim was later rescued and admitted to R. G. Kar Hospital. Passengers were also evacuated from the affected train at the station. Services were disrupted between Girish Park and Kavi Subhash stations. Efforts were made to restore normalcy.

“There was a suicide attempt in the UP line of Belgachia station at 9.24 am today. After that, the power block rescue operation began,” an official said.

“The man was been lifted from the track bed at DN Belgachia station while the power block was cancelled. Services resumed at 10.01 am from Down Belgachia station,” CPRO Indrani Banerjee said.

On Monday, metro services were disrupted both in the morning and evening at Central and Belgachia metro stations, respectively, due to similar incidents.