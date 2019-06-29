Kolkata Metro services to start earlier on weekends from July 1

Kolkata Metro has increased its services on Saturdays and Sundays to meet the demand of the weekend rush.

On Sundays, the Metro services will start nearly an hour before from July 1. It has also increased the number of rakes travelling between Noapara, in North 24 Pargana district, and Dumdum.

“On Sunday, services will start from 9 am instead of 9.50 am,” said an official. The timing of the last Noapara-bound Metro from Kavi Subhash has been extended to 9.25 pm instead of 8.50 pm on weekdays.

Currently, Metro runs 224 trains. From July 1, it will be stretched to 236 trains.

Also, the number of trains will be increased from 110 to 124.

Earlier, Metro used to run 52 rakes from Noapara, it has now been increased to 62 rakes.

As many as 236 Metro rakes (118 pairs) will run between the two terminals — Dumdum and Kavi Subhash — on Saturdays, 12 more than the current number. A total of 124 rakes (62 pairs) will be at service on Sundays, instead of 110 rakes at present, the circular said.

There will also be an increase in number of trains on the weekends, with 81 instead of 74 rakes running on Saturdays and 61 instead of 52 rakes on Sundays. The last train to Noapara will leave Dumdum at 10.14 pm on weekdays and at 10.18 pm on weekends instead of the earlier scheduled 9.39 pm and 9.32 pm respectively.