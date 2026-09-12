Kolkata Metro services to remain partially suspended Sunday. Check affected stations

In addition to traffic and power blocks, maintenance work will be undertaken between Gitanjali and Kavi Nazrul stations. (File Photo)

Putting a damper on the plans of Puja shoppers, the Kolkata Metro on Friday announced that services will remain suspended on a section of the Blue Line on Sunday.

The metro authorities issued a notification stating that services will remain suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations between 9 am and 6.30 pm owing to traffic and power blocks.

In addition to traffic and power blocks, maintenance work will be undertaken between Gitanjali and Kavi Nazrul stations on the stretch.

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Meanwhile, metro services between Dakshineswar and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations will operate normally during the specified period on Sunday.

Services are expected to return to normal across the entire Blue Line network (Shahid Khudiram-Dakshineswar) from Sunday evening.