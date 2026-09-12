Kolkata Metro services to remain partially suspended Sunday. Check affected stations

Metro services will be suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations from 9 am to 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataSep 12, 2026 01:01 PM IST
kolkata metroIn addition to traffic and power blocks, maintenance work will be undertaken between Gitanjali and Kavi Nazrul stations. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Putting a damper on the plans of Puja shoppers, the Kolkata Metro on Friday announced that services will remain suspended on a section of the Blue Line on Sunday.

The metro authorities issued a notification stating that services will remain suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations between 9 am and 6.30 pm owing to traffic and power blocks.

In addition to traffic and power blocks, maintenance work will be undertaken between Gitanjali and Kavi Nazrul stations on the stretch.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Meanwhile, metro services between Dakshineswar and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations will operate normally during the specified period on Sunday.

Services are expected to return to normal across the entire Blue Line network (Shahid Khudiram-Dakshineswar) from Sunday evening.

Also Read | ‘Forced to quit’: Kolkata law college VP after night long gherao by students over attendance

The Blue Line, running from Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram, is one of the busiest routes in the Kolkata Metro network and handles the highest passenger footfall.

With a section of the route remaining closed for maintenance, people from the southern fringes of the city commuting for Puja shopping to traditional shopping destinations like Lake Market and Esplanade will be inconvenienced.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments