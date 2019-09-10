Kolkata Metro services hit after suicide bid by woman

A 25-year-old woman attempted suicide by jumping in front of a Kavi Subhas-bound metro train at Central station here, causing major disruption in services during peak office hours on Monday.

According to Bowbazar police sources, the woman allegedly attempted suicide around 8.15 am, after which the services were suspended for a nearly half an hour.

Both Up and Down services were suspended between Dum Dum and Maidan metro stations till 8.36 am, said police. Truncated services of both both Up and Down trains from Maidan to Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum to Girish Park were on. “Normal services were resumed from 8.40 am,” said an official.

The woman was rescued and sent to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

Police said she managed to escape with only minor injuries due to prompt action by the motorman and other station staff.

Last month, a 40-year-old man killed self by jumping in front of a Dum Dum-bound Metro. ens