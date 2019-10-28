Kolkata metro services hit after smoke detected on tracks near Rabindra Sadan station

Metro services were disrupted in the city on Monday as authorities partially suspended train movement as a “precautionary measure” after a motorman of a Dum Dum-bound train detected smoke on the tracks near Rabindra Sadan station, an official said.

A technical team had been trying to determine the cause of the smoke, she said.

“Services between Chandni Chowk and Tollygunge have been suspended as a precautionary measure. Officials are inspecting the site, where the smoke was first noticed by the motorman,” Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

Truncated services, however, were being maintained between Central and Noapara stations in the north, and Tollygunge and New Garia stations in the south, she said.

“All trains plying on the Chandni Chowk-Tollygunge stretch were stopped at the stations they had just approached or were about to enter and passengers were told to deboard the rakes. A detailed inspection by a technical team is underway,” Banerjee added.

Eyewitnesses at Rabindra Sadan station claimed sparks were noticed in the tunnel when the Dum Dum-bound train had just entered, following which one end of the station was filled with smoke.