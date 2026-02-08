Kolkata Metro disrupted again due to second suicide attempt at Rabindra Sarobar in 4 days

Kolkata Metro services were disrupted once again Sunday morning following an alleged suicide attempt by a passenger at the Rabindra Sarobar station. The incident involving a person jumping onto the tracks prompted an immediate suspension of service.

According to Metro sources, the train was heading from Shahid Khudiram toward Dakshineswar. Around 10.45 am, a man jumped in front of the moving train. The driver applied the emergency brakes immediately. Efforts wereunderway to rescue the passenger, for which power to the tracks was disconnected.

“Truncated services operated between Maidan and Dakshineswar stations. Normal services resumed over the entire stretch of the Blue Line from 11.33 am,” said an official.