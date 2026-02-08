Kolkata Metro disrupted again due to second suicide attempt at Rabindra Sarobar in 4 days

Kolkata Metro services were disrupted once again Sunday morning following an alleged suicide attempt by a passenger at the Rabindra Sarobar station. The incident involving a person jumping onto the tracks prompted an immediate suspension of service.
According to Metro sources, the train was heading from Shahid Khudiram toward Dakshineswar. Around 10.45 am, a man jumped in front of the moving train. The driver applied the emergency brakes immediately. Efforts wereunderway to rescue the passenger, for which power to the tracks was disconnected.
“Truncated services operated between Maidan and Dakshineswar stations. Normal services resumed over the entire stretch of the Blue Line from 11.33 am,” said an official.
Services remained suspended from Maidan onwards, specifically between Rabindra Sadan and Shahid Khudiram. Regular announcements were being made at the stations to inform commuters.
A passenger on the affected train said, “The train had already entered halfway into the station when the brakes were suddenly slammed. Many people inside were thrown off balance. The accident was officially announced about 10 minutes later, after which we evacuated the train,” said an official.
The Metro is an essential mode of transportation for Kolkata. Since it was a Sunday, the crowds were relatively light; if this disruption had happened during peak hours on a weekday, the strain on authorities would have been much greater. Metro services on Sundays start at 9 am, and this disruption occurred shortly after.
Upon hearing the announcements, many passengers left the stations, while those already there sought alternative transportation to reach their destinations. Crowds began to swell at the affected stations.
A similar suicide attempt occurred at Rabindra Sarobar last Thursday. Services were disrupted for nearly an hour during the evening, causing major inconvenience to office-goers. Since it was a working day, the stations were even more crowded than usual.
Suicide attempts are a frequent occurrence on the Blue Line of the Kolkata Metro, leading to repeated service interruptions. Unlike the newer Metro routes in Kolkata, which feature protective barriers (platform screen doors) along the tracks, the Blue Line remains vulnerable as the tracks are exposed. Being the oldest route, implementing such safety measures has proven difficult.
