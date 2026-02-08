Kolkata Metro disrupted again due to second suicide attempt at Rabindra Sarobar in 4 days

The Blue Line of the Kolkata Metro remains vulnerable because the tracks are exposed without protective barriers.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 02:33 PM IST
A picture of a Kolkata Metro trainThe Kolkata Metro train was heading from Shahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar (File photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

Kolkata Metro services were disrupted once again Sunday morning following an alleged suicide attempt by a passenger at the Rabindra Sarobar station. The incident involving a person jumping onto the tracks prompted an immediate suspension of service.

According to Metro sources, the train was heading from Shahid Khudiram toward Dakshineswar. Around 10.45 am, a man jumped in front of the moving train. The driver applied the emergency brakes immediately. Efforts wereunderway to rescue the passenger, for which power to the tracks was disconnected.

“Truncated services operated between Maidan and Dakshineswar stations. Normal services resumed over the entire stretch of the Blue Line from 11.33 am,” said an official.

Services remained suspended from Maidan onwards, specifically between Rabindra Sadan and Shahid Khudiram. Regular announcements were being made at the stations to inform commuters.

A passenger on the affected train said, “The train had already entered halfway into the station when the brakes were suddenly slammed. Many people inside were thrown off balance. The accident was officially announced about 10 minutes later, after which we evacuated the train,” said an official.

The Metro is an essential mode of transportation for Kolkata. Since it was a Sunday, the crowds were relatively light; if this disruption had happened during peak hours on a weekday, the strain on authorities would have been much greater. Metro services on Sundays start at 9 am, and this disruption occurred shortly after.

Upon hearing the announcements, many passengers left the stations, while those already there sought alternative transportation to reach their destinations. Crowds began to swell at the affected stations.

Story continues below this ad

A similar suicide attempt occurred at Rabindra Sarobar last Thursday. Services were disrupted for nearly an hour during the evening, causing major inconvenience to office-goers. Since it was a working day, the stations were even more crowded than usual.

Suicide attempts are a frequent occurrence on the Blue Line of the Kolkata Metro, leading to repeated service interruptions. Unlike the newer Metro routes in Kolkata, which feature protective barriers (platform screen doors) along the tracks, the Blue Line remains vulnerable as the tracks are exposed. Being the oldest route, implementing such safety measures has proven difficult.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
PM Modi with Anwar Ibrahim
On terrorism, no double standards, no compromise: PM Modi in Malaysia
AP Dhillon on struggles in Canada
AP Dhillon, with a net worth of Rs 83 crore today, once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: 'I used to work for 12 hours before going to college'
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
England vs Nepal
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
Union Budget, Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman union budget, Union Budget 2026 key highlights,
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Live Blog
Advertisement