Kolkata Metro timings revised from July 27: Check first and last trains, service frequency

Metro Railway Kolkata will introduce extended operating hours on the Blue and Green Lines. Here is the updated first and last train schedule and revised daily train services.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataJul 23, 2026 01:57 PM IST
Kolkata Metro is expected to receive 14 new-generation rakes in FY27 as part of its fleet expansion plans. (Image: Kolkata Metro/File)Metro Railway Kolkata will introduce extended operating hours on the Blue and Green Lines from July 27 (File photo).
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Daily commuters across Kolkata are set for a major convenience boost as Metro Railway Kolkata announced a significant expansion in train services on both the Blue Line (North-South) and Green Line (East-West). Starting July 27 on an experimental basis, first trains will roll out earlier in the morning, and last services will run later into the night.

The revised schedule addresses long-standing passenger requests for extended operational hours, catering to early-morning travellers, shift workers, and late-night commuters.

Revised operating hours (Monday – Saturday)

Both primary corridors will move to unified early-morning and late-night hours:
First train: 6 am
Blue Line: advanced from 6.50 am (50 minutes earlier)
Green Line: advanced from 6.39 am (39 minutes earlier).

Last Train: 10.30 pm
Blue Line: Extended from 9.44 pm (46 minutes later)
Green Line: Extended from 10.05 pm (25 minutes later)

On Sundays, train operations across both lines will run continuously from 9 am to 10.30 pm.

Breakdown of daily train trips

Alongside extended hours, Metro Railway is scaling up total trips to lower waiting times during peak and non-peak hours.

On Sundays, train operations across both lines will run continuously from 9 am to 10.30 pm.

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Alongside extended hours, Metro Railway is scaling up overall daily trips to lower waiting times during peak and non-peak hours. On the Blue Line, weekday services (Monday through Friday) will increase from 260 to 272 trains per day. Saturday operations will see a similar boost from 246 to 258 trains, while Sunday services will rise from 152 to 158 trips.

The Green Line will also experience a notable frequency boost across all days. Weekday trips will expand from 228 to 236 services daily, and Saturday schedules will expand from 204 to 212 runs. On Sundays, the Green Line will operate 111 services instead of the previous 108.

Metro authorities stated these experimental additions aim to streamline urban transit, expand suburban connectivity, and provide safe, reliable travel for late-night and early-morning passengers.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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