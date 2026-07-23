Kolkata Metro timings revised from July 27: Check first and last trains, service frequency

Metro Railway Kolkata will introduce extended operating hours on the Blue and Green Lines from July 27 (File photo).

Daily commuters across Kolkata are set for a major convenience boost as Metro Railway Kolkata announced a significant expansion in train services on both the Blue Line (North-South) and Green Line (East-West). Starting July 27 on an experimental basis, first trains will roll out earlier in the morning, and last services will run later into the night.

The revised schedule addresses long-standing passenger requests for extended operational hours, catering to early-morning travellers, shift workers, and late-night commuters.

Revised operating hours (Monday – Saturday)

Both primary corridors will move to unified early-morning and late-night hours:

First train: 6 am

Blue Line: advanced from 6.50 am (50 minutes earlier)

Green Line: advanced from 6.39 am (39 minutes earlier).