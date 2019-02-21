Kolkata Metro releases fare chart for East-West line

Metro Railway authorities on Wednesday announced the fare chart of the East-West Metro, with a minimum fare of Rs 5 for 2 km and a maximum fare of Rs 30.

After crossing 10 km, passengers will have to pay the maximum fare. The Metro line will run from Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake’s Sector V, a total of 16.5 km. Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation officials said they will soon open the 6-km stretch connecting Sector V to Stadium. However, the entire 16.5-kilometre line will be operational by 2021.

Explained Factors tied to opening date: MCC, safety checks Realignment of routes and hurdles over acquisition of land delayed the East West Metro project. Now, with the Lok Sabha polls coming up, announcements related to such projects will not be allowed once the Model Code of Conduct comes into force. This, in addition to the KMRCL’s stated objective to ensure that safety and security measures are in place, could mean that it may take a few more months before the Metro line is opened to the public.

“The fares have been finalised in such a way that the Metro remains the most preferred mode of transport,” said CPRO, Metro Railway, Indrani Banerjee. The existing North-South Metro from Noapara to New Garia has a minimum fare of Rs 5, but the fare is applicable for 5 km, as opposed to 2 km in the new line.

Metro sources said officials have completed signalling work, held a trial run for new rakes and trials of screen doors. The Metro line will have a screen door which will open only when the train stops at a platform, which an official said was designed to curb incidents of suicide. The stations on the 6-km stretch of the Metro which will be made operational first are all elevated.