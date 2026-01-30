Kolkata Metro recommissions energy-efficient BHEL rake, rolls out 10th Dalian trainset

Kolkata Metro latest update: Kolkata Metro on Friday recommissioned an IGBT-based DC-DC chopper propulsion system-driven BHEL rake (MR-301) and also flagged off the 10th Dalian rake (MR-503) for commercial service. In a statement, Kolkata Metro said: “Metro Railway, Kolkata has added a new chapter in its glorious annals of 41 years as IGBT-Based DC-DC Chopper Propulsion System driven BHEL rake (MR-301) was flagged off today i.e. on 30.01.2026 from Noapara Carshed.”

Kolkata Metro BHEL rake

According to Kolkata Metro, this air-conditioned rake earlier did not support regeneration and was not compatible with the CBTC signalling system. But after fitting with DC-DC Chopper Propulsion System, this rake can be operated with CBTC signal, it said. In 2024, the Kolkata Metro decided to implement Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) Signalling System over its network.