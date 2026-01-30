Kolkata Metro recommissions energy-efficient BHEL rake, rolls out 10th Dalian trainset

Kolkata Metro latest update: Kolkata Metro on Friday recommissioned an IGBT-based DC-DC chopper propulsion system-driven BHEL rake (MR-301) and also flagged off the 10th Dalian rake (MR-503) for commercial service.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 09:30 PM IST
Kolkata Metro upgrades network with energy-efficient BHEL rake, launches 10th Dalian trainset (Image: Kolkata Metro)Kolkata Metro upgrades network with energy-efficient BHEL rake, launches 10th Dalian trainset (Image: Kolkata Metro)
Kolkata Metro latest update: Kolkata Metro on Friday recommissioned an IGBT-based DC-DC chopper propulsion system-driven BHEL rake (MR-301) and also flagged off the 10th Dalian rake (MR-503) for commercial service. In a statement, Kolkata Metro said: “Metro Railway, Kolkata has added a new chapter in its glorious annals of 41 years as IGBT-Based DC-DC Chopper Propulsion System driven BHEL rake (MR-301) was flagged off today i.e. on 30.01.2026 from Noapara Carshed.”

Kolkata Metro BHEL rake

According to Kolkata Metro, this air-conditioned rake earlier did not support regeneration and was not compatible with the CBTC signalling system. But after fitting with DC-DC Chopper Propulsion System, this rake can be operated with CBTC signal, it said. In 2024, the Kolkata Metro decided to implement Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) Signalling System over its network.

Calling it a historic achievement, the country’s oldest metro network said that such propulsion system has been developed for Metro rakes indigenously. “Such 100% indigenous development of DC-DC Chopper Propulsion System is in line with ‘Make in India’ policy which will also help to get rid of failure prone components and there by aim to provide improved services,” it said.

It further added that operating each rake fitted with the improved, energy-efficient propulsion system will save Rs 35.62 lakh per rake annually and reduce the carbon footprint by 365 metric tonnes per rake per year. “Once all remaining BHEL rakes are fitted with this improved propulsion system, Metro will be able to save Rs.4.63 Cr. per year on energy bill and reduce 4745 MT carbon footprint,” it stated.

Kolkata Metro rolls out 10th Dalian rake

It also introduced 10th Dalian Rake (MR-503) today for commercial service. This Dalian rake is provided with user friendly features especially for differently abled persons and senior citizens.

