Kolkata Metro rake finishes 22-station trip with doors open

A Kolkata Metro rake ran from Dum Dum station to Kavi Subhash with its doors open after it had developed a technical glitch on Wednesday. The door was guarded by Railway Police Force personnel and other Metro staff to prevent any accident.

According to sources, the incident took place at 10.24 am. The Metro was completely packed and covered 22 stations safely.

In a statement, Metro CPRO Indrani Bandopadhyay said, the incident took place in the fifth compartment from the motorman coach. The door somehow did not get closed. The train was overcrowded, so instead of sending it back to the carshed, the Metro — escorted by RPF officials and maintenance staff — was allowed to run. The train completed its journey safely. There was some issue in the rubber attached to the door. After fixing the snag, the train was operated again.

Last month, a 66-year-old man was killed after his hand got stuck in a Metro door. Sajal Kanjilal, a resident of Kasba area of Kolkata, was killed while he was trying to board a Kavi Subhash-bound Metro from the Park Street station. His hand got stuck between the two sliding doors and the Metro started moving.

Kolkata Metro, which is operated by the Ministry of Railways, faced massive criticism from the ruling TMC government that claimed such incidents were a fallout of poor maintenance.

Also, earlier this month, a girl commuter had slammed Kolkata Metro claiming that the rake had started moving despite her shoulder being stuck outside the door. The incident, however, was denied by the Metro authorities.