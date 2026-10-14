Ahead of Durga Puja, Kolkata Metro adds QR code and Paytm options for faster ticket booking

Kolkata Metro latest update: Ahead of Durga Puja, Kolkata Metro has introduced two new ticketing options to help commuters buy tickets more quickly and avoid long queues at ticket counters. The move comes ahead of Durga Puja, when Kolkata sees increased movement of people travelling to pandals and other parts of the city.

These new facilities will allow passengers to purchase tickets by scanning QR code stickers at select stations without downloading an app and to book tickets through the Paytm app.

Initially, the QR code-based ticketing facility will be available at 12 stations: Esplanade, Dum Dum, Dakshineswar, Rabindra Sarobar, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, Kalighat, Howrah, Sealdah, Sovabazar-Sutanuti, Salt Lake Sector V and Dum Dum Cantonment. Metro Railway said the facility would be extended to other stations across its corridors in the coming days.