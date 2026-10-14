Ahead of Durga Puja, Kolkata Metro adds QR code and Paytm options for faster ticket booking

Kolkata Metro has introduced QR code-based ticketing at 12 stations and added Paytm as a ticket-booking option ahead of Durga Puja to help commuters buy tickets faster.

Written by: Anish Mondal
1 min readUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 04:35 PM IST
Kolkata Metro adds QR code, Paytm ticket booking ahead of Durga Puja (Image: Kolkata Metro/File Photo)Kolkata Metro adds QR code, Paytm ticket booking ahead of Durga Puja (Image: Kolkata Metro/File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Kolkata Metro latest update: Ahead of Durga Puja, Kolkata Metro has introduced two new ticketing options to help commuters buy tickets more quickly and avoid long queues at ticket counters. The move comes ahead of Durga Puja, when Kolkata sees increased movement of people travelling to pandals and other parts of the city.

These new facilities will allow passengers to purchase tickets by scanning QR code stickers at select stations without downloading an app and to book tickets through the Paytm app.

Initially, the QR code-based ticketing facility will be available at 12 stations: Esplanade, Dum Dum, Dakshineswar, Rabindra Sarobar, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, Kalighat, Howrah, Sealdah, Sovabazar-Sutanuti, Salt Lake Sector V and Dum Dum Cantonment. Metro Railway said the facility would be extended to other stations across its corridors in the coming days.

The commuters can also purchase Metro tickets through the Paytm app for travel between any two stations. The facility is available in addition to the existing AAMAR KOLKATA METRO app.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments