Kolkata Metro Purple Line gets tunnel breakthrough between Khidderpore and Victoria

Kolkata Metro’s Purple Line achieved a major milestone on Tuesday with the successful breakthrough of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) ‘Divya’ between Khidderpore and Victoria station.

The breakthrough marks the completion of the second underground tunnel between Khidderpore and Victoria on the Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor. TBM ‘Divya’ completed its 1.72-km tunnel drive from Khidderpore to Victoria. The tunnelling work began on October 11, 2025.

The latest breakthrough follows the earlier breakthrough of TBM ‘Durga’ on July 10. With both tunnel drives completed, work on the underground section of the Purple Line has moved another step forward.

Kolkata Metro Purple Line tunnel breakthrough: Khidderpore-Victoria section hits key milestone (Image: Metro Railway) Kolkata Metro Purple Line tunnel breakthrough: Khidderpore-Victoria section hits key milestone (Image: Metro Railway)

In a statement, the Kolkata Metro said TBM ‘Divya’ successfully achieved a breakthrough at Victoria Metro Station. The 6.60-metre-diameter machine is designed to work in Kolkata’s soft soil and high groundwater conditions.